Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin on Ex Briana DeJesus: ‘We Don’t Talk’ 

No talking, no problem. Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin revealed that he no longer speaks to his ex-girlfriend and costar, Briana DeJesus, after the end of their relationship.

“We don’t talk,” he admitted at the OK! Magazine Summer Kickoff Party on Tuesday, May 15. “It is what it is. No hard feelings.”

Marroquin, 25, and DeJesus, 23, started dating in October 2017, but called it quits in January 2018. While the duo may not be in communication at the moment, he told Radar Online on Wednesday, May 16, that he will probably have to speak with her at the upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion taping.

“I tried to get out of it, but it didn’t work. I will be there,” Marroquin said about reunion. “I want to talk to Kail and get out.” (Marroquin shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.)

DeJesus, for her part, told Radar that the pair texted during the Teen Mom 2 season 8 midseason premiere, which aired on May 7.

Fans got their first look at Marroquin and DeJesus’ relationship during the premiere when Lowry confronted the pair about sharing a hotel room during a trip to Florida with their respective children. (DeJesus is the mother of 6-year-old daughter Nova and 10-month-old Stella from previous relationships.)

“It’s so hard right now because we’re reliving it all,” Marroquin told OK! on the red carpet on Tuesday. “Obviously me and Briana are no longer together. Kail sees our side so it hurts her and I have to deal with her.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

