Taking the high road. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s split with her costar Briana DeJesus.

“It’s none of my business, so my mouth is closed. I wish Javi the best, as always,” the 25-year-old mother of three, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, told Us.

Marroquin and DeJesus, who were first linked in October, celebrated his 25th birthday together in December. DeJesus also attended Lincoln’s birthday party in November. She previously denied breakup rumors to Us on December 27. “Javi and I are still together. We are making plans toward our future. Our relationship has been great thus far and I believe we both see long-term potential,” DeJesus told Us exclusively at the time. “Only the future will tell, but we’re enjoying being together and have a great time each time we are together.”

“Javi is also great to my kids and I appreciate that beyond belief, as I’ve struggled with my kids’ fathers being there for them,” added the 23-year-old MTV star, who shares 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex Devoin Austin and 6-month-old Stella with ex Luis Hernandez.

Marroquin spoke to Radar Online on Tuesday, January 16, confirming the breakup. “I’m hurting a little right now. I’m upset about it,” Marroquin told the publication. “I’m just going to lay low for a little.”

As previously reported, the Teen Mom 2 dad revealed on December 11 that he is being deployed for the second time.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” the Marroquin told Radar at the time about his future deployment, adding that DeJesus is “what’s keeping me together right now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!