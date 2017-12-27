Still going strong. Despite rumors that Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin called it quits after not spending Christmas together, DeJesus confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively that they are still dating.

“Javi and I are still together. We are making plans toward our future. Our relationship has been great thus far and I believe we both see long term potential,” DeJesus told Us. “Only the future will tell, but we’re enjoying being together and have a great time each time we are together.”

“Javi is also great to my kids and I appreciate that beyond belief, as I’ve struggled with my kids’ fathers being there for them,” the 23-year-old MTV star, who shares 6-year-old daughter Nova with ex Devoin Austin and 5-month-old Stella with ex Luis Hernandez, continued. “Again, any and all breakup rumors are definitely false and it’s ridiculous not spending Christmas together is what’s behind them. We each have families we had to spend Christmas with, to be clear.”

King & Queen A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:43am PST

DeJesus added, “I will be spending New Year’s with him.”

The couple, who were first linked in October, celebrated Marroquin’s 25th birthday together earlier this month. DeJesus also attended his 4-year-old son Lincoln’s birthday in November. Marroquin shares Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

DeJesus also tells Us that despite her mother Roxanne DeJesus’ tweets on December 22 seemingly blasting Marroquin, there is no bad blood between the two. The now-deleted tweets claimed that the Marriage Boot Camp star was never set to be deployed by the Air Force again and that he was using his future deployment as a story line for the MTV series.

“My mother and Javi are fine. There’s no issues,” DeJesus explained. “She just wants to make sure Javi’s intentions are true and not just for TV. She’s my mother and wants to protect me but we are all fine. Everything has worked out.”

As previously reported, Marroquin revealed on December 11 that he is being deployed for the second time.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” the Teen Mom 2 dad told Radar Online at the time about his future deployment, adding that DeJesus is “what’s keeping me together right now.”

