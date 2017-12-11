Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is being deployed by the Air Force for a second time.

Marroquin, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn Lowry, spoke to Radar Online about his future deployment.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” the 25-year-old MTV star told the publication.

As previously reported, Marroquin is currently dating Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus.

“She’s what’s keeping me together right now,” Marroquin told Radar about his relationship with DeJesus.

The couple celebrated Marroquin’s 25th birthday together on December 2, and documented the party on Snapchat. DeJesus, who has two daughters, Nova, 6, with Devoin Austin, and 5-month-old Stella with Luis Hernandez, joined the cast of the MTV series during season 8.

Marroquin opened up about his potentially being deployed again during the July 18 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“I just found out that I might need to leave again,” Marroquin, who struggled being away from home during his first deployment, revealed to Lowry. “It’s between me and another guy. He is going through some family stuff so he doesn’t want to take it. I just got home, I don’t want to take it.”

He ended up not being deployed again until now.

Marroquin married Lowry in 2013, and the pair announced their split in 2016. The MTV stars documented their strained relationship after Marroquin returned home from his first deployment and Lowry had a miscarriage.

The Hustle and Heart author is also mother to 7-year-old son Issac with ex Jo Rivera and 5-month-old Lux with ex Chris Lopez.

Marroquin slammed Lowry in a Twitter rant on Friday, December 8.

“Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from s—t that happened almost two years ago #yesterdayspaper #MarriageBootCamp and #moveon,” he tweeted, appearing to be referencing the December 8 episode of Marriage Boot Camp, which the exes currently appear on.

“Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me,” Marroquin continued. “Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it.”

“Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again,” the mother of three responded.

