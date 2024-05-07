Your account
Celebrity News

Inside the 2024 Met Gala: Which Celebs Bonded During the Star-Studded Event

Celebrities Were Part of Some Unlikely Duos Inside of the 2024 Met Gala
The 2024 Met Gala was a star-studded event, as per usual. While the glitz and glamour usually ends when the red carpet closes, the Metropolitan Museum of Art offered an inside look at what went down during the iconic party on Monday, May 6.

This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” with celebrity guests interpreting the “Garden of Time” dress code in their own way — and yes, there were a lot of flowers. Inside the event, cohosts Zendaya (in her third look of the night), Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth took the stage before Ariana Grande offered an epic performance.

Grande, 30, sang “Yes, And?” from her Eternal Sunshine album, which was released earlier this year. She also joined the stage with Wicked movie costar Cynthia Erivo.

“I love you,” Grande captioned an Instagram Stories clip from inside the museum, tagging Erivo, 37. In a second social media post, the singer thanked Vogue for the opportunity to perform.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the 2024 Met Gala — and its unlikely celebrity duos:

