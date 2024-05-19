Sean “Diddy” Combs is apologizing for his actions amid his ongoing misconduct scandal, including a newly resurfaced video in which he’s seen assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie.

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy, 54, said in a Sunday, May 19, Instagram video. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Diddy captioned his post, “I’m truly sorry.”

CNN obtained footage from 2016 of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie, and published the clip on Friday, May 17.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told Us Weekly in a Friday statement. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

This story is developing.