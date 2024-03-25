Law enforcement agents have reportedly raided Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes in both Miami and Los Angeles in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

On Monday, March 25, Homeland Security officials told Los Angeles’ Fox 11 that the California raid was in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security shared in a statement to Us Weekly. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

TMZ broke the news that federal agents for Homeland Security are in the midst of raiding both of Diddy’s prosperities. While local law enforcement is also present at the rapper’s residencies, Homeland Security is leading the search.

Local news affiliate Fox 11 has overhead cameras focused on the house. According to video footage, there appears to be dozens of armed agents in full tactical gear with rifles walking in and out of the Beverly Hills residence. It’s unclear if Diddy is present at either home.

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy: Cassie's Lawsuit, More Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s reps and the Homeland Security for comment.

News of Monday’s raid comes as sexual assault allegations against the music mogul continue to make headlines.

His ex-girlfriend Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, was the first to accuse Diddy of rape, assault and repeated physical abuse in a November 2023 lawsuit, obtained by Us Weekly at the time. (The former couple dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.)

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Cassie said in a statement released alongside the suit.

Diddy denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations” in a statement provided to Us by his lawyer Ben Brafman.

“For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” the statement continued. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

One day later, Cassie dropped the suit. Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, told Us at the time that she and Diddy had “amicably” settled the lawsuit.

In the months that followed, at least four more alleged victims have come forward, accusing Diddy of sexual assault. The most recent claims came from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones on February 26, who accused Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening him while they lived and traveled together from September 2022 to November 2023.

Diddy denied the allegations, calling Lil Rod a “a liar” who is “shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” in a statement to Us from his attorney Shawn Holley.

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” the statement read. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Jones is suing Diddy, seeking $30 million in damages.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.