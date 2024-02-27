Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a new lawsuit from a producer on his recent album.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News on Monday, February 26, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones is accusing the music mogul of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening him over a period of more than a year.

In the documents, the producer alleged that he lived and traveled with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023, during which time he recorded hours of video and audio of the rapper, his staff and others “engaging in serious illegal activity.”

Jones alleged that Diddy sexually harassed and assaulted him while he lived with him at his homes in Florida, Los Angeles and New York, as well as on a yacht Diddy rented in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to the court documents, the harassment and assault included “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus.”

In his suit, filed in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York, Jones is seeking $30 million in damages.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley denied the accusations calling Jones a “liar.”

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit, shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.”

Diddy’s attorney continued, “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Us has reached out to Jones’ attorney for comment.

This isn’t the first time Diddy has been accused of sexual assault. In November 2023, Cassie – whose legal name is Casandra Ventura – settled the lawsuit that accused her ex of sexual assault and abuse. At the time, Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, said the settlement, which happened one day after the suit was filed, was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing.”

Following Cassie’s lawsuit, two other women, Liza Gardner and Joie Dickerson-Neal, alleged in lawsuits that Diddy sexually assaulted them. A third woman identified as Jane Doe also alleged in court documents that Diddy and two other men gang-raped her when she was 17 and Diddy was 34.

Those three cases against Diddy are still pending. In a previous statement, the rapper denied the allegations, saying “enough is enough,” and called the claims against him “sickening.”

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said in a statement to Us in December 2023. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).