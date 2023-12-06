Sean “Diddy” Combs has been named in a fourth sexual assault lawsuit, Us Weekly can confirm.

An anonymous plaintiff sued Diddy, 54, in the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday, December 6. Jane Doe alleged that she was sex-trafficked and gang-raped by the music mogul in 2008, according to court documents obtained by Us. Doe said she was 17 years old when he encouraged her to fly to New York City in a private jet to meet him. Doe claimed that Diddy and his colleagues plied her with “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol” before they forced themselves on her.

She is seeking “injunctive, declaratory and monetary relief” against Diddy for reportedly violating the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law and Gender Motivated Violence Act.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” Doe’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, tells Us in a statement. “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

Diddy, for his part, has denied the “sickening allegations.”

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” the rapper told Us in his own statement. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

He concluded: “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Late last month, Diddy was named in three previous sexual assault lawsuits. His ex-girlfriend Cassie (full name Casandra Ventura) accused him of rape and repeated physical abuse for 10 years in a November 16 filing. Diddy and Cassie, 37, settled their case one day later.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Diddy’s attorney Ben Brafman told Us in a statement at the time. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Shortly after Cassie — who dated Diddy on and off between 2008 and 2018 — filed her lawsuit, multiple other women came forward with similar stories of alleged abuse. Each lawsuit claimed that Diddy had assaulted them several decades earlier. They were all filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which extended the statute of limitations on assault cases. The deadline to file a new case expired on November 24. Diddy vehemently denied each allegation at the time.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).