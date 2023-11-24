Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another sexual assault lawsuit less than one week after ex-girlfriend Cassie made similar allegations.

A woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a lawsuit against Diddy, 54, on Thursday, November 23, in New York Supreme Court, claiming that the music mogul “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her back when she was a college student in 1991. According to the court documents obtained by Variety, Dickerson-Neal also alleged that she was the victim of “revenge porn” that Diddy created and distributed.

Dickerson-Neal filed her complaint under New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA) ahead of its Friday, November 24, deadline. In her motion, she alleged that she met Diddy back when she attended Syracuse University and appeared in one of his music videos. They apparently went to dinner after the shoot, where Diddy allegedly “intentionally drugged” her before taking her home and sexually assaulting her. Dickerson-Neal claimed that Diddy filmed their encounter and shared it with others.

Dickerson-Neal is suing Diddy for “substantial and lifetime injuries,” as well as compensation for “mental and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to her reputation.”

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy: Cassie's Lawsuit, More Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

Diddy has denied the claims in a statement to CNN, with his spokesperson noting that Dickerson-Neal’s account is “made up and not credible.” Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Mr. Combs never assaulted her,” Diddy’s rep added, calling the lawsuit “purely a money grab.”

One week earlier, Us confirmed on November 16 that Cassie, 37, accused Diddy of rape and repeated physical abuse in a lawsuit. Diddy vehemently denied the allegations, and they settled the case one day later.

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces in 2017 that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was […]

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) wrote in a statement released by her attorney Douglas Wigdor on November 17. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy’s legal team has asserted that settling with Cassie — whom he dated on and off from 2008 to 2018 — did not mean an admission of guilt.

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” lawyer Ben Brafman told Us in a statement. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).