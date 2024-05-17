Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared to physically assault ex-girlfriend Cassie in newly released security footage from 2016.

The clip was obtained by CNN on Friday, May 17. Diddy, 54, can reportedly be seen grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie, 37, at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

In the video, Cassie (whose full name is Casandra Ventura) is seen leaving a hotel room and heading toward the elevators. Diddy walked out of the room in a towel to go after her. When Diddy reached her, he allegedly grabbed Cassie by her neck, threw her to the floor and kicked her.

While Cassie lay on the ground, Diddy retrieved her purse and luggage before allegedly kicking her again. Diddy then allegedly dragged Cassie up by her sweatshirt toward the room before he walked away by himself. Shortly after, Cassie stood up and gathered her items that were on the floor before walking over to a phone in the hotel’s hallway. Diddy then returned for her and allegedly started to assault her again.

Diddy grabbed an object off a nearby table and allegedly threw it at Cassie. He walked away again but turned to Cassie one last time before the elevator door opened to let a person out.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Us has reached out to Diddy for comment.

This story is developing.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.