Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly under investigation in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

On March 25, Homeland Security and local law enforcement raided the music mogul’s Los Angeles and Miami homes, according to multiple outlets. Local news affiliate Los Angeles’ Fox 11 spoke to Homeland Security representatives, who revealed that the raids were part of the federal investigation.

Fox 11 also broadcast video footage of what appeared to be armed law enforcement agents in full tactical gear walking around the property of Diddy’s Beverly Hills home. It’s unclear if Diddy was present at either home during the raid.

Us Weekly has reached out to Diddy’s reps for comment.

Why Were Diddy’s Houses Raided by Federal Agents?

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security told Us Weekly in a statement on March 25. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

It’s also been reported that the investigation is in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation.

NBC News reported on March 25 that “three women and a man” were interviewed by federal agents in New York. Three other interviews are reportedly scheduled connected to the allegations of “sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms,” per the outlet.

Has Diddy Released a Statement Regarding the Raid?

Diddy has yet to speak publicly about the raid or the allegations against him.

Is the Raid Connected to What Happened Between Diddy and Cassie?

It’s unclear if there is a connection.

Multiple alleged victims have spoken out against Diddy since November 2023, after his ex-girlfriend Cassie — whose real name is Casandra Ventura — accused him of rape and repeated sexual abuse in a lawsuit at the time. (Diddy denied the accusations in a statement to Us at the time. The following day, Cassie dropped the suit after she and Diddy settled.)

Cassie, however, did speak out following the March 25 raid.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” her lawyer Douglas Wigdor told Usin a statement. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Who Else Has Accused Diddy of Assault?

Other notable names, including Aubrey O’Day, Joi Dickerson-Neal and Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, have spoken out against Diddy accusing him of assault over the years.

Jones’ allegations came in February when the rapper sued Diddy for $30 million in damages, accusing him of drugging, threatening and sexually assaulting him for more than a year from 2022 to 2023. (Diddy has since denied the allegations.)

O’Day has also spoken out in the wake of the Homeland Security raid. “What you sow, you shall reap,” she shared via Instagram Stories on March 25. “I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured.”

In a second post, O’Day alluded to the scandal surrounding Diddy coming “too late.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.