Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Slams Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry in Twitter Rant

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin slammed his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, in a series of tweets on Friday, December 8.

“Someone’s bitter and can’t move on from s—t that happened almost two years ago,” he tweeted, adding the hashtags #yesterdayspaper #MarriageBootCamp and #moveon.

He followed it up with a tweet referencing the exes’ 4-year-old son, Lincoln, “Have more important things to worry about right now than a past relationship that’s dead to me. Lincoln is the only thing keeping it alive. Which I’m blessed for don’t get me wrong. But him, that’s it.”

Marroquin appeared to be responding to Lowry’s tweets during Friday night’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp, which documented their battle over child support.

“Wow, disappointed in yourself that you let OTHERS influence how you treat the mother of your child, yet here we are again,” the mother of three wrote.

The show’s Judge Lyn Toler then tweeted, “If the woman holding up your kids isn’t ok your kids aren’t either …”

Marroquin, 24, responded, “Can’t be one sided. There are dads out there that step up more than a mom. Can’t be biased.”

The Twitter spat came on the same day that Us Weekly broke the news that the former couple, who split in December 2015, are no longer working together on their tell-all book series, He Said, She Said.

Lowry, 25, told Us that they made that decision for the sake of their son and their new relationships — Marroquin has moved on with Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus, while Lowry revealed last month that she has a new girlfriend.

“I wanted to keep our co-parenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” Lowry told Us exclusively. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

