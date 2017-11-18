Kailyn Lowry has revealed that not only is she seeing someone new — but she now has a girlfriend.

The Teen Mom 2 star was on Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley on Wednesday, November 15, and when asked if she has a girlfriend, she replied, “Yeah.”

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” the MTV star, 25, said. “So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

The Love is Bubblegum author admitted that her dating life is hard to navigate: “We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard because I have kids, I have a baby.” The mother of three shares son Isaac, 7, with Jo Rivera, 2-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 3-month-old Lux with Chris Lopez.

Although she did not reveal the name of her significant other, all signs point to Dominique Potter, who has posted tons of photos with the reality star recently. In an October 13 Instagram post alongside sweet shots of the pair, Potter wrote, “There really aren’t many people on this earth that I’d do all this last minute shit with. Side bar- to the 5k+ followers I recently got after she posted me, y’all better use this time to comment on how poppinnnn she looked during this NYC trip.”

There really aren’t many people on this earth that I’d do all this last minute shit with. Side bar- to the 5k+ followers I recently got after she posted me, y’all better use this time to comment on how poppinnnn she looked during this NYC trip. 🤷🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Lowry and Potter were also spotted together at a charity event that benefitted Puerto Rico relief efforts in New Jersey on November 11.

Puerto ricoooooooo A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

Potter has also shared photos of herself hanging out with Isaac. One shot posted to her Instagram account showed a photo of Lowry, Potter and Isaac hanging out with a caption that said, “Finally brought my dude to get his hair done by the best.”

Finally brought my dude to get his hair done by the best. Thank you @etiket_goose @etiketlife A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Fans speculated in 2016 that the Hustle and Heart author was dating women. In response, she tweeted in June: “Do I have to be gay or straight? Can’t I just love people?”

