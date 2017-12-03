Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin celebrated his 25th birthday with his favorite people — including his girlfriend and costar, Briana DeJesus.

In a series of Snapchat videos posted on Saturday, December 2, the Air Force member showed off a modern venue and captioned it “All my people in one place” with a praying hands emoji as his friends mingled in the background. He later shared a few clips that showed DeJesus dancing to the music. The couple matched for the occasion, with Marroquin wearing a burgundy blazer while DeJesus was in a burgundy dress with gold link straps.

❤️ A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Dec 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

DeJesus, 23, later shared a series of pictures of the lovebirds kissing on Instagram, captioning them with a simple heart emoji. Marroquin uploaded one of the photos to his own Instagram account and captioned it, “King & Queen.”

The couple have been spending more and more quality time together in recent months. In November, the pair celebrated the birthday of Marroquin’s son Lincoln, whom he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. DeJesus is the mother to Nova, 6, with Devoin Austin, and 5-month-old Stella with Luis Hernandez.

Fans speculated that the two were dating after they were spotted out at dinner in New York City in September and at Walt Disney World in Florida with their kids. Marroquin fueled rumors when he posted a photo with DeJesus on October 23 with a caption that read, “I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days,” with hashtags, “#IMY” and “BAE.”

