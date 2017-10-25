I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE #CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING #BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA #PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

It’s official! Javi Marroquin is gushing over Briana DeJesus on Instagram, and even referred to her as his “bae.” After months of speculation on whether or not they were dating, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a photo of them together, using hashtags confirming that they are more than just costars.

In the snap shared on Monday, October 23, the reality star wrote: “I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE.”

Marroquin, 24, also confirmed the relationship to Radar Online on Wednesday, October 25, saying: “It’s amazing with Bri and me.” Earlier this year, he also told the site that they were getting to know each other and weren’t rushing into anything.

“We talked about that and we said there is no rush,” Marroquin told Radar at the time. “Long distance is already hard enough as it is. If we want to keep this friendship and get closer and get to know each other, there is no rush.”

In early September, the Air Force member also told the publication that he wouldn’t be opposed to having a relationship with the mom of two. “I would be open to dating Briana. She’s a really cool girl. Her whole family is awesome. She’s really beautiful. We text back and forth. We’ll see what happens,” he said at the time. The pair were later spotted out at dinner in New York City on September 16, and they took a trip to Disney World together with their children the following week.

His ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, also chimed in with her two cents about Marroquin dating again, telling Us Weekly on October 3, “I don’t care. I like to know who’s around my kids, but when it comes down to it, that’s the only thing I care about.”

The ex-couple, who share son Lincoln, 3, seem to be in a good place now, after he shared a photo on Instagram on October 13, writing: “Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil. We’re doing a pretty good job raising these kids .”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!