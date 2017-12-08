The release of Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s tell-all book series, He Said, She Said, has been canceled. The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed to Us Weekly that they are no longer moving forward with the books — and it’s for the sake of their son, Lincoln, 4, and their new relationships.

Marroquin is currently dating his Teen Mom 2 costar, Briana DeJesus, and Lowry revealed in November that she has a new girlfriend, which has caused the ex-couple to change their plans. “I wanted to keep our co-parenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable,” the mother of three tells Us exclusively. “We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

A fan on Twitter asked the former couple when their book would be released on Friday, December 8, and Lowry responded saying: “We are no longer moving forward with it but there are other projects coming.”

We are no longer moving forward with it 😕 but there are other projects coming https://t.co/pptDQbnmDr — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) December 8, 2017

The idea for a joint book series came about after Lowry refused to allow Marroquin to release a tell-all book about their relationship. The duo then decided to release two separate versions, based on their own perspectives of what happened throughout their marriage. Marroquin spoke to Radar Online about the idea in October. “It’s two separate books,” he said. “My book I already wrote and Kailyn’s responding to mine with how she thought it played out. Then we have something for the readers after that. We want to give the people what they want.”

“Kail and I decided in order to really give the readers all the answers, we needed to figure out a way to give both of our point of views,” he continued. “That’s where He Said, She Said became what it is. Teen Mom is edited so people don’t know all the details of what went down. This is our chance even though we agree to disagree.”

Lowry has released books in the past including Hustle and Heart, Pride Over Pity and the children’s book, Love is Bubblegum.

