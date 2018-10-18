Jenelle Evans is taking a break. The Teen Mom 2 star deleted her Twitter account after she was hospitalized on Saturday, October 13.

Evans, 26, has not taken down her Instagram account, though. She posted several photos in recent days of her sons, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4. She also shares daughter Ensley, 20 months, with husband David Eason.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 18, that a woman called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday about an alleged assault at Evans and Eason’s home. Two police officers responded to the scene and “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take,” according to the department’s 911 chief operations officer.

No arrests were made and Evans did not file a police report. She was transported by private car to a nearby hospital after a request for an ambulance was canceled.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that the reality star filmed Teen Mom 2 with her mother, Barbara, the day after the alleged incident.

Evans and Eason, 30, started dating in September 2015. They married two years later at their North Carolina home.

The Read Between the Lines author has been a staunch supporter of her husband since he was fired by MTV in February for posting homophobic tweets. She told Dr. Drew Pinsky during the season 8 reunion in August that Eason “doesn’t hate” members of the LGBT community, but he also “doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way.” Two days after the episode aired, Eason declared “straight pride” on Instagram.

