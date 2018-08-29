David Eason is adamant about his homophobic views. Jenelle Evans’ husband came under fire once again for posting a controversial meme on Instagram on Wednesday, August 29.

The image featured a cartoon bride and groom alongside the words, “Straight Pride / it’s Natural, it’s Worked for Thousands of years and you Can Make Babies.” Eason, 30, captioned the post, “For the people who get offended when you call them what they identify themselves as… I’m also proud to be a white man, a southerner and a redneck! #pride.”

Many of Eason’s Instagram followers were quick to call him out for the bigoted post. “This is so ignorant David. You have the right to say what you want but this is not necessary you know what your [sic] doing by posting crap like this,” one commenter wrote. Another replied, “Freedom of speech is one thing, spreading and inciting hatred is another.”

Eason’s post came two days after the second part of the Teen Mom 2 season 8 reunion aired. In the episode, Evans, 26, defended her husband’s homophobic viewpoints while speaking with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“He doesn’t hate those people,” she said of the LGBT community. “He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way.”

When Pinsky asked how Eason would react if one of his children came out as LGBT, Eason responded, “He’ll still love them and adore them, but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle. It’s the way he was raised. … [But] he doesn’t run around the house saying, ‘I hate gay people.’”

The couple, who wed in September 2017, share daughter Ensley, 19 months. The MTV personality is also the mother of son Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 4, with ex Nathan Griffith.

MTV fired Eason in February after he called LGBT people “abominations” on Twitter.

