Seriously? Jenelle Evans totally made excuses for David Eason‘s homophobic viewpoints during part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Monday, August 27. Also, Leah Messer and Javi Marroquin both admitted they have new partners in their life, but it also seems like they might be having a little trouble getting over their exes. Find out what you missed during this week’s episode below!

Jenelle Defended David’s Tweets

Jenelle didn’t show up to the reunion and made Dr. Drew come to her to talk about her tumultuous season. The main topic of conversation was David’s anger issues, and his firing from MTV after he tweeted a series of homophobic messages.

“He thinks he shouldn’t have said it the way he did, but he still stands by his views,” Jenelle said. “He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be that way.”

Dr. Drew asked what David would react like if one of Jenelle’s children ended up coming out as LGBT.

“He’ll still love them and adore them but he just wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle,” she said. She brushed it off, saying it was just the way David was raised. Dr. Drew didn’t hold back in telling her he thought she was flat-out wrong for making excuses for David’s actions.

Jenelle Revealed Why She Carries a Gun

Jenelle’s segment was very heavy, and she spent a lot of time talking about the road rage incident that happened with Jace earlier this season. She stood by her decision to follow the driver because she was worried about her son.

“We went to his therapist after and we talked about it,” Jenelle said in an effort to show that they are attempting to handle it the best they can.

She admitted she had “PTSD and nightmares” after it and didn’t leave her house for two weeks. That’s when the topic of guns came up, since Jenelle pulled a gun on the other driver while Jace was in the car. Dr. Drew said he was worried she would shoot somebody someday. Jenelle she said she partially carries because she’s scared to go out by herself “without David,” adding that she has her license to carry so she is being safe.

“My gun goes with me wherever I go,” Jenelle said.

Leah Dished About Her New Man

Leah and Kailyn Lowry got a chance to talk about their friendship and similarities, including what they look for in men. They listed things like a career, a car and stated that they were into tall men, which is when Leah let it slip that she’s seeing someone new.

“The guy I’m talking to now is pretty tall,” she said. “We’re just friends right now.”

When her recent hookups with ex Jeremy Calvert were mentioned, she kept it short and sweet, probably because of the new guy.

“It shouldn’t have happened. I don’t know why,” Leah said. Let’s hope this new guy makes her and her girls happy.

Javi Admitted Kailyn Initiated Their Recent Hookup

Javi and Leah had a very similar segment — he spoke about his new girlfriend and his recent hookup with Kailyn. The new girlfriend is the woman he threw in Briana DeJesus‘ face, saying he had another girl at the time who was willing to move to Delaware if she did not.

Despite that, Javi didn’t shy away from talking about his hookup with Kailyn after his breakup with Briana.

“Anytime I try to move on, [Kailyn] reels me back in,” he said.

Kailyn claimed she didn’t remember when it happened, but Javi knew every detail.

“It happened after your podcast,” Javi said. “Kail was like ‘Let’s go upstairs’ so I said ‘All right.'” Briana is not going to be happy when she sees this.

