Carolina knows! Where the Crawdads Sing has captivated readers since its 2018 release — and now, moviegoers will get to see Kya’s story come to life on the big screen.

Delia Owen’s bestselling novel has been adapted by script writer Lucy Alibar and director Olivia Newman for the July 2022 release of the movie by the same name. In the film, Daisy Edgar-Jones portrays Kya Clark, a marsh girl who is accused of killing Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), a boy she once dated.

Through the story’s twists and turns — which pay homage to the way Owens pulled in readers from page one — viewers will learn more about Kya, her North Carolina marsh roots and where the town of Barkley Cove’s secrets are buried.

“I loved the book Where the Crawdads Sing and wanted to turn it into a movie,” producer Reese Witherspoon revealed in a May preview video for the movie. “It’s a thriller. It kept me guessing ‘til the very, very end.”

One month later, the Sweet Home Alabama actress, 46, teased what readers and audiences alike can expect from the upcoming summer film.

“The same feelings you get when you read the book, you’re going to have when you go see the film. But then [we] also add this thriller element,” Witherspoon said in a June video from Sony Pictures. “There’s not a person on earth who hasn’t felt like an outsider. But the story is about finding a way to just save yourself.”

The Draper James founder added: “It’s a wonderful thing to read and enjoy a book, but to make a world come alive … that’s magic.”

Edgar-Jones, for her part, gushed over the role of Kya, saying in the teaser clip, “I fell deeply in love with the world and the character. She’s so resilient and strong. I really wanted to spend some time embodying her.”

The 24-year-old actress previously helped bring to life Sally Rooney’s book Normal People for the 2020 Hulu series. The experience taught her about the pressure that goes into accurately depicting a book character on screen.

“‘This is my second time doing a big book adaptation. I really should stop doing that to myself,” Edgar-Jones told Elle UK in July, smiling over the choice to take on Where the Crawdads Sing.

She also sang Witherspoon’s praises after working alongside her in Louisiana while shooting the movie. “I grew up watching Reese, so it was a big moment,” the Under the Banner of Heaven star added. “She has such an amazing eye for complicated characters and stories that are predominantly female-led.”

Scroll down to learn more about Where the Crawdads Sing’s movie adaptation: