Surprise! Taylor Swift Debuts New Song for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer

Music to our ears! Taylor Swift unveiled her new song, “Carolina,” in the first look at the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing — and it is just as eerie as the movie trailer.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” the 32-year-old musician wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 22, alongside the film teaser. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

The Grammy winner revealed that she wrote “Carolina” by herself and later asked her friend Aaron Dessner to help produce it.

“I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story,” Swift explained. “You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!”

The “Exile” songstress’ voice can be heard throughout the movie trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, ahead of Where the Crawdads Sing’s release later this year.

In the film, which is an adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling novel by the same name, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a young woman named Kya. Growing up, Kya was abandoned by the marshes of North Carolina and had to raise herself.

She was an outcast who was all but forgotten by the townspeople. However, when the boy she loves (played by Harris Dickinson) dies, she is the first, and seemingly only, suspect in his murder. Throughout the trailer, Kya reveals what it’s like to go unnoticed for so long and then all of a sudden become the center of a witch hunt.

“Being isolated was one thing. Being hunted quite another,” she says in a voiceover in the trailer.

Swift’s vocals can be heard in the background throughout the teaser as scenes of Kya fighting for her freedom and trying to prove her innocence play out.

“You didn’t see me here / Oh, they never did see me here,” the Miss Americana star sings. “There are places I will never ever go / Things that only Carolina will ever know.”

The trailer ends with Kya speaking her truth while standing in the marsh — which has become her safe place amid all the turmoil.

“Way out yonder where the crawdads sing the marsh knows one thing above all else, every creature does what it must to survive,” Kya vows.

Reese Witherspoon, whose production company Hello Sunshine is adapting the book, also teased the upcoming film via social media on Tuesday.

“Thrilled to share the official trailer for @crawdadsmovie, coming to theaters this July,” the 46-year-old actress wrote. “This story has such a special place in my heart and to see @authordeliaowens words come to life is true movie magic! 🦐🌿 🌅 🛶.”

Writing “Carolina” for Where the Crawdads Sing is the latest movie collaboration for Swift. The “Lover” songstress previously wrote “Beautiful Souls” for the Cats soundtrack and teamed up with Zayn Malik for Fifty Shades Darker’s hit single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Swift recently crossed over into the world of filmmaking when she wrote and directed All Too Well: The Short Film in November 2021. She also made a cameo in the film alongside stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

Where the Crawdads Sing is set to hit theaters in July.

