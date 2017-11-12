Carrie Underwood broke her wrist and suffered other injuries after falling outside her Nashville home on Friday, November 10.

“On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” her rep said in a statement. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

The singer’s rep added that the American Idol winner’s husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, 37, “was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital.”

The Tennessean reports that due to her injuries Underwood, 34, is unable to perform at the Country Rising concert — benefitting victims of the Las Vegas shooting and people affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean — on Sunday, November 12, in Nashville.

“Her recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes,” the rep concluded.

Underwood took to Facebook and Twitter on Sunday to thank fans for their support after news of her accident spread.

“Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody,” the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer wrote. “I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world…”

Underwood’s injury came just two days after she hosted the CMA Awards in Nashville with Brad Paisley. The “Something in the Water” singer cried while performing a moving tribute to the more than 50 men and women who were killed after a gunman opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1.

