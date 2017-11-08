The 2017 CMAs were an emotional night for country music stars and fans. Host Carrie Underwood was in tears while singing “Softly and Tenderly” during the “In Memoriam” segment that paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting along with artists who had died over the past year, including country music legend Glen Campbell.

As previously reported, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock killed over 50 people and injured more than 400 when he opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 1.

Country superstar Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip during the attack.

The “All-American Girl” singer reacted to news of the Las Vegas tragedy on Twitter: “Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.”

The CMAs paid tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims and other recent tragedies including the terrorist attacks in Charlottesville, New York, Sutherland Springs and the natural disasters in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida at the beginning of the award ceremony with a medley of “Amazing Grace” and “Hold My Hand.”

“This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family,” Underwood said in her opening monologue. “So tonight, we’re doing to do what families do, come together, pray together, cry together, and sing together too.”

