Paying tribute. The 2017 Country Music Awards opened with a tribute to all of the tragedies happening in the world including the terrorist attacks in Las Vegas, Charlottesville, New York, Sutherland Springs and the natural disasters in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida.

The show began with Eric Church singing “Amazing Grace,” and transitioned into Darius Rucker performing Hootie and the Blowfish classic “Hold My Hand.”

Other country music stars, including Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Reba, Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Little Big Time and Thomas Rhett joined Rucker on stage to sing.

Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley also addressed the tragedies at the start of their opening monologue.

“Las Vegas, Charlottesville, New York, Sutherland Springs, historic storms in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida and the list goes on and on,” Underwood said. “This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family. So tonight, we’re doing to do what families do, come together, pray together, cry together, and sing together too.”

Paisley continued: “The way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud. Our music lifts people up and that’s what we’re here to do tonight. So this year’s show is dedicated to all those we lost and those who are still healing, we love you and we will never forget you.”

