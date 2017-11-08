CMA Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

It’s country music’s biggest night! The genre is celebrating the best and the brightest of the year at the 51st Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The celebration also marks the first time that the country music community is gathering since a gunman killed 58 and injured hundreds more during October’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Hosting for the 10th consecutive time are Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. Performers will include Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Pink, and many others. Among the presenters are Karlie Kloss, Lea Michele, Tyler Perry, Brittany Snow and others.

The CMAs air Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC. Refresh this page during the show to find out who goes home victorious!

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

The Breaker — Little Big Town

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Heartbreak — Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

“Dirt on My Boots” — Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Maddie & Tae

LOCASH

Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay

Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year

“Speak to a Girl” — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

“Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney, with Pink

“Kill a Word” — Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

WINNER: “Funny How Time Slips Away” — Glen Campbell With Willie Nelson

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas

Paul Franklin

Dann Huff

Derek Wells

Mac McAnally

Music Video of the Year

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett, featuring Maren Morris

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

New Artist of the Year

Brett Young

Jon Pardi

Old Dominion

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

