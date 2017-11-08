CMA Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

It’s country music’s biggest night! The genre is celebrating the best and the brightest of the year at the 51st Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The celebration also marks the first time that the country music community is gathering since a gunman killed 58 and injured hundreds more during October’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
Hosting for the 10th consecutive time are Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. Performers will include Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Pink, and many others. Among the presenters are Karlie Kloss, Lea Michele, Tyler Perry, Brittany Snow and others.
The CMAs air Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC. Refresh this page during the show to find out who goes home victorious!
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
Album of the Year
The Breaker — Little Big Town
From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
Heartbreak — Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings — Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
“Dirt on My Boots” — Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen
“Better Man” — Taylor Swift
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Maddie & Tae
LOCASH
Florida Georgia Line
Dan + Shay
Brothers Osborne
Musical Event of the Year
“Speak to a Girl” — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
“Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney, with Pink
“Kill a Word” — Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens
WINNER: “Funny How Time Slips Away” — Glen Campbell With Willie Nelson
“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas
Paul Franklin
Dann Huff
Derek Wells
Mac McAnally
Music Video of the Year
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
WINNER: “It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett, featuring Maren Morris
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
New Artist of the Year
Brett Young
Jon Pardi
Old Dominion
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
