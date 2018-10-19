Six days afterJenelle Evans called 911 and accused husband David Eason of assault, the Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out.

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” the Evans, 26, told E! News on Friday, October 19. “Everything is great. We are totally fine … just taking time off social media, time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Just hours before speaking out, Us Weekly obtained the 911 call from Saturday, October 13, in which a tearful Evans tells the operator, “My husband, he just assaulted me.”

“He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms,” she can be heard saying, claiming that Eason, 30, “got violent because he was drinking” and adding that her three children – sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and daughter Ensley, 20 months – were in the house.

On Thursday, October 18, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us that Evans was transported to the hospital on Saturday. The 911 Chief Operations Officer said that police “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take.” However, she did not file a police report.

“Jenelle didn’t fall or trip on anything,” a source told Us. “David attacked her in front of everyone and they fell to the ground. She was hurt and had to go to the hospital and have X-rays.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

