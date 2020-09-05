Rihanna sustained bruises and swelling to her face in an accident on her electric scooter.

TMZ posted photos on Saturday, September 5, that showed the “Wild Thoughts” singer, 32, had visible bruises on her forehead and under her eye, with her face appearing swollen, when she pulled up outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Friday, September 4.

According to the outlet, she remained in her Cadillac while staffers brought out food and drinks to her car. When Rihanna removed her sunglasses at one point, her bruises were clearly visible.

The singer’s rep told People on Saturday that “Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

Her accident came less than a month after Simon Cowell was hospitalized and required surgery after breaking his back in an accident on his electric bicycle on August 8. The British TV personality, 60, had to pull out of appearances on America’s Got Talent and is now “home and doing well,” a source told Us Weekly last month.

“He’s in good spirits and his back is well on the mend,” the insider added. “The surgery he had needs to heal right, so he’s taking care to make sure that happens properly and will make a total recovery on it. As bad as the accident was, he’s incredibly grateful because he knows it could have been much worse.”

The “Shut Up and Drive” singer, meanwhile, has been focused on her Fenty Skin Line, which launched at the end of July, as well as her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection. The Grammy winner hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti, with fans constantly questioning the Fenty Beauty founder on when she’s dropping new music.

Rihanna previously stated that she is making a reggae album, telling Vogue in November 2019, “Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”

In February this year, she revealed that she was heading into the studio with Pharrell Williams, telling The Cut that the producer is “somebody I’ve been wanting to work with” for a long time.