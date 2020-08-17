Holding his head high. Simon Cowell is taking time to fully heal after his recent biking accident and subsequent back surgery.

“Simon is home and doing well,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the former American Idol judge, 60, who was hospitalized on August 8 following a fall off an electric bicycle in Malibu. “He’s in good spirits and his back is well on the mend. … The surgery he had needs to heal right, so he’s taking care to make sure that happens properly and will make a total recovery on it. As bad as the accident was, he’s incredibly grateful because he knows it could have been much worse.”

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Cowell told Us that the British TV personality was “in the best possible hands” as he prepared to undergo surgery. As he continues to recover, the source says Cowell has been “inundated with so many get well flowers and gifts from friends and family, hampers and chocolates and even powerful healing crystals,” which he and Lauren Silverman have placed “around their home.”

Silverman, 43, has been helping her partner heal by “making his favorite homemade Italian bean soup,” while the couple’s 6-year-old son, Eric, “has been watching their favorite kids movies” with Cowell to pass the time.

Since his accident, Cowell was forced to step away from judging the live shows of the current season of America’s Got Talent. “Just for fun, the production team sent him a giant X and a golden buzzer for while he’s watching [from home],” the source adds.

On August 13 and 14, Kelly Clarkson temporarily took Cowell’s place on the judges’ panel alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. According to the source, the talent manager was “so thankful” that the Voice coach, 38, was willing to step up to the plate.

“They met each other in the first year of American Idol and he often credits her with changing his life — and she says the same of him,” the source says of Cowell and Clarkson. “They have an incredibly special friendship and it speaks volumes that she didn’t hesitate to help out. She has been a true friend.”

While the “Miss Independent” singer was a welcome addition to the America’s Got Talent judges’ table, the show is mixing things up once again ahead of this week’s live shows. On Monday, August 17, AGT announced via Twitter Kenan Thompson will be stepping in for Cowell.

“Literally can not wait!!!!” the Saturday Night Live star, 42, tweeted later that day.