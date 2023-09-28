Since America’s Got Talent debuted in June 2006, the show has gone through many changes — including swapping out the panel of judges from time to time.

The series, created by Simon Cowell, kicked off with Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff and Sharon Osbourne serving as judges. Later, the show expanded to four judges and Cowell ended up taking a seat at the table.

In 2019, AGT made headlines after season 14 judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union exited the series. Reports later surfaced that Union was let go from the show for urging those on set to speak up against an offensive joke made during filming.

Union spoke out against the “toxic” culture on AGT the following year. “I felt isolated. I felt singled out as being difficult, when I’m asking for basic laws to be followed,” she told Variety in May 2020, referring to allegations that Cowell smoked in his dressing room, which affected her health. “I want to come to work and be healthy and safe and listened to.”

Fremantle, Syco and NBC launched an investigation following her claims but found no evidence that the environment wasn’t inclusive.

Scroll down to see all the stars who served as AGT judges: