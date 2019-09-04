Are Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman Trying for Baby No. 2?





Taking it slow! Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman aren’t giving their 5-year-old son, Eric, a younger sibling just yet.

“I think he’s quite happy being the only son right now,” the America’s Got Talent judge, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, September 3, at the show’s red carpet. “But we have a very, very close relationship. We’re like buddies.” (Eric does have an older half-sibling in Adam, 13, who Silverman shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman.)

The former American Idol judge added, “I couldn’t imagine my life now without him. Life is so much easier with him. I don’t get stressed about stuff anymore. You want him to be happy.”

Cowell went on to say that he has changed his “diet and waking hours” since his son’s arrival in 2014. “Everything fits in with him now, so I can do all the things he likes,” he told Us.

In March, the former X Factor judge told Us exclusively that Eric has no idea that his father is famous. “I was with him yesterday and he said, ‘Daddy, how come everybody smiles at you?’ And I went, ‘No, it’s you! They all know your name,’” Cowell explained at the time. “I said, ‘From the minute you were born, for some reason, everybody knew your first name.’ He went, ‘Really?’ I said, ‘Yeah! They knew your name.’ So I said, ‘It’s you!’”

While Cowell initially couldn’t picture himself becoming a dad, the TV personality changed his tune when the socialite, 42, gave birth to Eric.

“For the first six months, I honestly thought, ‘[This] is the most one-sided conversation I’ve ever had in my life’ … and then after about a year and a half, suddenly, you get this connection,” he told Us in 2016. “And they start talking to you. And you can teach them things. It’s an amazing feeling.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!