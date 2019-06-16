Fathers to the famous! Celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé and Blake Lively have lots of love for their dads — and they aren’t afraid to show it.

The Friends alum even credits John Aniston with the start of her acting career. “My dad became a soap opera actor,” she revealed to the International Herald Tribune in 2008. “I was an extra in a skating rink scene on the soap. I didn’t audition. It was nepotism all the way,”she joked.

She went on to recall the first time she saw him onscreen. “I went to the Rudolf Steiner School in New York, and you’re not allowed to watch TV,” the We’re the Millers star explained. “But I saw my dad on ‘That Girl’ when I was home sick one day. I wanted to tell my mom, but I had to keep it to myself.”

Aniston’s father wasn’t always famous, though. “When I was a kid, he was selling vacuum cleaners door to door because he wasn’t making any money as an actor.”

In 2018, the father-daughter pair shared the screen when Ellen DeGeneres brought the actress and the Days of Our Lives alum onto the show for a soap opera spoof.

Lively and her father also worked together. While Ernie Lively is best known for his parts in Passenger 57 and Turner & Hooch, he acted alongside the Gossip Girl alum in 2005’s Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, playing her fictional father.

Keep scrolling for a look at celebrities with their dads, from Chris and Liam Hemsworth to Paris Hilton.