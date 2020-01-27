Thank u, mom … and dad! Ariana Grande stunned at the 2020 Grammy Awards with both her mother and father by her side on Sunday, January 26.

The 26-year-old pop star embraced her father, Edward Butera, and her mother, Joan Grande, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The “God Is a Woman” singer, who is nominated for five Grammys, was previously estranged with Butera for years.

“Falling out of touch with my dad. It’s private, but it happened last year,” Ariana told Seventeen magazine in 2014. “It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself.”

The Nickelodeon alum confirmed she was on better terms with her dad in November 2019 when she celebrated Thanksgiving with Butera and Joan.

“First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!” Ariana captioned a selfie with her parents at the time via Instagram Stories.

Sunday marks the “Imagine” songstress’ return to the Grammys after she skipped the 2019 awards amid drama with longtime producer Ken Ehrlich, who claimed she pulled out of the show because she couldn’t organize her performance in time.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more,” she tweeted at the time. “It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games. It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

While Ariana didn’t attend the show, she took home her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener). The musician is up for Record of the Year (“7 Rings”), Album of the Year (Thank U, Next), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Boyfriend”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Thank U, Next) at Sunday’s show.

Scroll through to see photos of Grande on the red carpet: