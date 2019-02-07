Shots fired! Ariana Grande clapped back at the 61st annual Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich for claiming she pulled out of the show because she couldn’t organize her performance in time.

Ehrlich spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday, February 7, two days after reports surfaced that Grande, 25, would not take the stage at the event due to disagreements with production. The producer told the publication that the “7 Rings” songstress “felt it was too late for her to pull something together,” which led her to respond on Twitter.

“Mhmmm here it is!” Grande tweeted on Thursday, alongside a screenshot of the AP article. “I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

The “Thank U, Next” singer also noted that she suggested three different tracks for her performance. “It’s about collaboration. It’s about feeling supported. It’s about art and honesty. Not politics. Not doing favors or playing games,” she explained. “It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Grande, who has promoted the show for many months, added: “Passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those. Hope that everyone understand [sic] my decision. I am still grateful for the acknowledgment this year.”

The pop star’s tweets come two days after Variety reported that she felt “insulted” when Grammy producers wouldn’t allow her to perform “7 Rings.” They eventually agreed to let her sing it in a medley, but a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Grande withdrew from the performance entirely after producers insisted they choose the second song.

Grande is nominated for two awards, Best Pop Vocal Performance for her song “God Is a Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Sweetener. She is also set to drop her album Thank U, Next on Friday, February 8.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards airs on CBS Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

