Ariana Grande Through the Years

SCREAM QUEENS: Ariana Grande in the "Beware Of Young Girls" episode of SCREAM QUEENS
Since her humble upbringing in Boca Raton, Florida, Ariana Grande has become one of the most recognizable names in pop music.

The singer had a knack for entertaining from an early age, performing at various children’s theaters and in local musicals before being discovered by Nickelodeon in 2009. Her acting career quickly shifted to a more music-driven one with the 2013 release of her debut album, Yours Truly. She has since recorded a total of five albums, the most recent being 2019’s Thank U, Next, which she made after a tumultuous year.

Case in point: All eyes have been on Grande’s personal life just as much as her professional ventures. She has had a string of high-profile romances and has also been praised for her charitable acts.

In anticipation of Thank U, Next, take a look back with Us at the Grammy nominee through the years!