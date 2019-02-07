Ariana Grande Through the Years

Since her humble upbringing in Boca Raton, Florida, Ariana Grande has become one of the most recognizable names in pop music.

The singer had a knack for entertaining from an early age, performing at various children’s theaters and in local musicals before being discovered by Nickelodeon in 2009. Her acting career quickly shifted to a more music-driven one with the 2013 release of her debut album, Yours Truly. She has since recorded a total of five albums, the most recent being 2019’s Thank U, Next, which she made after a tumultuous year.

Case in point: All eyes have been on Grande’s personal life just as much as her professional ventures. She has had a string of high-profile romances and has also been praised for her charitable acts.

In anticipation of Thank U, Next, take a look back with Us at the Grammy nominee through the years!