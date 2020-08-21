Don’t expect a follow-up to Ariana Grande’s breakup anthem “Thank U, Next” anytime soon.

The songstress, 27, “really, really likes” boyfriend Dalton Gomez, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated.”

Her past lovers — which include Big Sean, the late Mac Miller and Pete Davidson — never “met her needs in the same way Dalton does,” says the source. “Her exes acted as though she was demanding and had crazy standards.”

But the real estate agent, also 27, is right up her alley. “He is the type of guy she has been looking for,” continues the source. “He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs.”

A bonus: She also admires his work ethic and Hispanic background, adds the source, and the fact that he “shares similar values that she and her family have.”

Grande, for her part, had strong feelings for Gomez from the very moment she laid eyes on him.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, “Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help,” explains the source. “When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

Things between the two, who were first linked in February shortly after Grande’s short-lived fling with Mikey Foster, are only heating up. “Their relationship is serious,” the source adds. “They’ve fallen madly in love with each other.”

