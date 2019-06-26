Take a Look Back at Ariana Grande’s Amazing Style Evolution

We’re taking a look back Ariana Grande‘s incredible style evolution.

Happy Birthday, Ariana Grande! The Evolution of Her Signature Ponytail

While she may be a fashion queen now, it definitely took a few years in the spotlight to nail the now-iconic aesthetic — A.K.A. a sleek and sexy ensemble complete with a high pony and flicked cat eye. That’s her signature unless she’s keeping it casual, which in that case that means an oversized top with over-the-knee boots.

Even though she’s always maintained a pretty steady sense of style, her go-to looks have definitely become a full-blown identity for the young woman.

The birthday girl even has a sense of humor about her style choices. “Another year around the sun n she still wearing these f—in ears,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday, accompanying a picture of her in a black minidress with matching gloves and bunny ears. She concluded with, “P.s. I changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don’t worry.”

And when it comes to the red carpet, the “Thank You, Next” singer definitely favors a classic look, sprinkling in some chic trendy picks every now and again. For instance, at the 2016 Grammy Awards, the performer stunned in a simple crimson Romona Keveza gown that fit like a glove and featured elegant buttons down the front bodice. But for the American Music Awards that same year, she opted for white tuxedo pants with a cropped lace tank.

To see her entire style evolution from a red-haired teen in a sequin cocktail to a full-fledged beauty donning red carpet ballgowns, keep scrolling.