Cat eye makeup is a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon thanks to Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and other stars who have made it their signature look.

Beauty Breakdown: The Key to Millie Bobby Brown’s Lavender Cat Eye Is a $6 ColourPop Liner

That simple and quick feline flick on the outer corner of the lids can enhance anyone’s look, which is probably why it’s become a go-to amongst for Hollywood A-listers. However, it’s also a fierce addition that’s as empowering as it is beautiful. With roots traced back to ancient Egypt and Cleopatra, who wouldn’t want to get in on the craze?

Now you can, but better. Instead of just sticking to the classic black wings, celebs are serving up tons of cat eye inspiration that can amp up this classic look. From color add-ons to extra graphic lines, stars and their glam squads are here with some seriously gorgeous new takes.

Olivia Wilde attended her Booksmart premiere in Los Angeles in May 2019 rocking a double-winged, smoked out look that completely opened up her eyes. Joan Smalls hit up the 2019 Met Gala with Queen of Egypt-esque makeup that used negative space to make the sharp lines even more intense.

But graphics aren’t the only way to change it up. Colors are another masterful adjustment that can give you a little boost. Take, for instance, Selena Gomez’s purple shadow she used instead of a liquid liner or Janelle Monae’s electric blue along the bottom lash line. These are small tweaks that can make all the difference. If you really want to go big, Camila Mendes’ multi-hued yellow and teal creation is a true thing of beauty.

From bright pigments to line details to shape alterations, keep scrolling to see all the fun and different ways to freshen up a classic cat eye.