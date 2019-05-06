They say that April showers bring May flowers, but the month got off to a very rainy start in NYC. Fortunately, Millie Bobby Brown stepped out with a vibrant pastel cat eye on Saturday, May 4, that could revitalize even the dreariest day, and her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, is breaking down exactly what she used to create the springy beauty look.

“Just trying to brighten up this gloomy NY day, ya know,” Deenihan captioned an Instagram post showing off the lavender eye.

And, as it turns out, you don’t have to spend a lot to recreate it. The pro shared that she used the new $6.50 ColourPop Crème Gel Colour in Cry Baby as both a liner and shadow. She applied the highly pigmented matte formula with an eyeshadow brush “to cover the whole lid and slightly wing it out.” And if you’d rather not attempt to draw a feline flick with a brush, the formula comes in a pencil form, too!

To ground the neon-like pastel, she rimmed the top and bottom water lines with the jet-black Urban Decay Perversion Eyeliner. And a smudge of a matte berry shade from her Viseart eye shadow palette along the bottom lash line added even more dimension — and a bit of smokiness — to the graphic glam.

Finally, a few coats of the Pat McGrath FetishEyes Mascara lifted and lengthened her lashes for that ultra flirty fringe.

Allowing those lovely lilac peepers to take centerstage, Deenihan kept the rest of the Stranger Things actress’ makeup fairly simply. For a #flawless base, she perfected her complexion with a combination of the Chanel Lumiere Velvet Foundation and NARS Soft Matte Concealer.

To finish off the monochromatic (one of the season’s major makeup trends!), garden party-worthy look, she used the YSL Beauty Vinyl Cream Lip Stain in Rose Mix for a her-lips-but-better effect.

