In case you haven’t gotten the calendar alert yet, Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Yes, Sunday, May 12, is the day devoted to the women — ahem, superheroes — who give Us life, wisdom and the occasional gut check, and we’re rounding up the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle gifts to honor the leading lady in your life with this year.

If your mama is a beauty junkie always looking for a new lotion or potion, there is plenty of gravity-defying skincare and glow-inducing makeup to be had. Up her game even further with facial massage tools like jade rollers and gua sha that are both revitalizing and relaxing and pair perfectly with a super soft (and monogrammed!) robes for cozy nights in.

Garden-inspired candles and the gift of fresh blooms are also always a good idea, as is personalized jewelry (think: bespoke charm necklaces and energetic crystal bracelets) that she’ll treasure for years to come. Oh, and we’ve also found sleep kits that just might make up for all the sweet slumber you deprived her of in your youth.

From lady-like lip kits (yes, there is such a thing) and high-fashion lipstick cases (because who doesn’t need a designer bag specifically for their favorite lippie?) to sweet smelling fragrances and luxe shower caps, keep scrolling to shop all of our 2019 Mother’s Day gift ideas that will have your mom looking and feeling like the wonder woman she is!