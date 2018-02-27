Keeping up with all the latest skincare trends can be hard to do, but once we heard about a tool that has been used for centuries to decrease puffiness, boost glow and even decrease the appearance of fine lines, we were all ears. Jade rollers — those pretty dual-ended wands you’ve seen all over social media — have been used in Eastern Medicine for thousands of years. While dermatologists often dispute the tool’s wrinkle-fighting abilities, experts seem to agree that a daily facial massage with the device will improve circulation and lymphatic drainage leading to a clearer, brighter complexion.

Celebs like Miranda Kerr are rumored to be fans of rolling, and facialists often recommend setting aside a few minutes each day to massage the face and neck after applying skincare. The motion is said to help with product penetration, in addition to being utterly relaxing. The bigger end of the tool is great for larger areas of the face (think: cheeks, forehead, neck), while the smaller side works wonders around the eyes. Oh and they come in rose quartz, too, because the stone is known for its emotional healing properties. Keep scrolling for rollers at every price point!

