Sir John (you know, the makeup artist behind famous faces like Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Kat Graham and more) knows a thing or two about creating show-stopping beauty moments — and not just the kind that look good in pictures.

“So many makeup artists have the luxury to work with women who stay still all day. By ‘still’ I mean on a set where there is not much happening. But all of my ladies are movers and shakers — literally,” he tells Us. “Bey does two hours of cardio on stage. Serena did this thing for Glamour where she’s hitting the ball at this guy who has full-on body armor. Every time she hits, it sounds like thunder. Everything I use has to be high-octane and perform.”

So when it comes to giving tips on makeup looks that will hold up to everyday life (think: nine to five jobs, commuting, happy hour and the likes), the pro is, well, a pro. We had a chance to catch up with the artist at an event for ALLEVEN London — the brand behind the body makeup Sir John helped launch by using it on Queen Bey at Coachella in 2018 — and he was game for spilling all his spring beauty secrets.

As you can tell from his gorgeous work, John is all about enhancing natural beauty, and he’s a fan of ALLEVEN (which is launching a new spray foundation and high-coverage pen to complement its OG Colour Shield) for its ability to offer buildable, uniform coverage from head to toe — a quality that is particularly important heading into the warmer weather months.

“I know social media loves a full, lacquered look from forehead to chin, but you want your body to be the same coverage and color as your face,” he says. “That’s what I like about the collection: the coverage runs parallel.”

Once your #flawless base is complete, it’s time to add color. While springy pastel shades may feel childish, John believes there is a mature way to embrace the season’s preferred hues. “Spring palettes can sometimes seem juvenile but not if you make them complementary to the complexion,” he shares. “You can use peaches and pinks that are adult — not girly or doll-like.”

With that in mind, Sir John is giving Us his five tips for upgrading your beauty routine this spring. Keep scrolling for all his tricks!