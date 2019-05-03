Blake Lively adorably confirmed she and hubby Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child at the NYC premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu on Thursday, May 2, but a baby bump wasn’t the only thing the mom-to-be was showing off on the event’s yellow carpet.

The A Simple Favor actress fully embraced the evening’s color scheme in her sunshine-inspired sequined Retrofete frock. The spaghetti-strap style featured a waist-defining tie that perfectly accented her burgeoning bump. She paired the vibrant number with a multi-hued pastel edition of the classic Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal and lots of colorful bling (think: piled-on bracelets, statement earrings and handfuls of rings).

Proving that the pregnancy glow is real, Lively looked positively radiant. Her longtime makeup artist Kristofer Buckle gave the blonde beauty a subtly sun-kissed complexion in keeping with her SoCal roots. A slightly flushed cheek coordinated with her pretty-in-pink rosy lip, which was achieved using the new limited-edition Cashmere Slip Lipstick in Pop from the pro’s eponymous cosmetics line.

Hairstylist Orland Pita, meanwhile, added to the playful, party vibes with a halo of lively (see what we did there?!) ringlets. To achieve the disco-worthy texture, the mane man prepped the former Gossip Girl star’s locks with the High Spirited Leave-In Conditioner from his Orland Pita Play haircare collection. Applied to the mid-lengths and ends, the weightless primer helped to add moisture, softness and shine.

In an effort to ensure the volume stayed bouncy all night long, he spritzed the Orlando Pita Play Body Breakthrough Volume Boosting Hairspray to her roots before blowdrying and then used a 5/8-inch curling iron to further define the curls. Last, but certainly not least, he misted the brand’s Max Capacity Hybrid Hairspray to keep everything in place.

To finish off her Pokémon-inspired look, Lively enlisted celebrity nail artist Elle to create an ombre-yellow manicure adorned with doodles of Pikachu and a bejeweled Poké Ball. The manicurist shared on Instagram that she used Sally Hansen polish for the look, and the nail art proved to be the ultimate complement to her blinding bling and sunny outfit.

