Not letting the summer heat and humidity slow her down, Blake Lively is ditching dresses in favor of super chic separates, becoming our new role model for how to rock a pantsuit. The star, who acts as her own stylist, is in NYC promoting her new thriller A Simple Favor costarring Anna Kendrick, and she seems to be fully embracing a colorful and thematic wardrobe of two-pieces that is all kinds of HBIC inspo.

On Friday, August 17, the mom of two turned heads for a few reasons when she stepped out with a new dirty blonde ‘do (the perfect autumnal update to her usual sun-kissed strands) *and* a layered-up velvet suit (despite the very warm city weather). The menswear-inspired looks continued through the weekend with the former Gossip Girl actress wearing everything from pinstripe three pieces to neon numbers. Keep scrolling to see Lively’s most creative pantsuit ensembles!