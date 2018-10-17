Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018, and ever since (and probably before the wedding, if we’re honest), we’ve been in a downright tizzy with all of the incredible sleek and sophisticated style inspiration that the Duchess of Sussex has been serving Us. It goes without saying that the same would be the case now that Markle is pregnant.

It’s true — after a few months of breathlessly waiting upon the magic announcement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry let the world know that, yes, they are expecting a baby in early 2019. The Duchess of Sussex is the downright queen of simple lines and elevated neutrals, so it’s no leap of the imagination that her maternity outfits and pregnancy-friendly dressing over the next few months will be utterly spectacular. Behold: the best maternity outfits of Meghan Markle’s pregnancy thus far. This should tide Us over until Baby Sussex arrives, right?