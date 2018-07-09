Since Meghan Markle joined the royal family upon marrying Prince Harry on May 19 in Windsor, she’s been upping her style game. Aside from taking on a new royal title, Duchess of Sussex, Markle is transitioning into her role with equally regal dressing — with her signature sleek and contemporary style fully intact.

From her debut at the Royal Ascot on June 19, wearing crisp white Givenchy Haute Couture, to her off-the-shoulder bespoke Carolina Herrera frock that she wore to Trooping of the Colour, see all of Meghan Markle’s major fashion moments as the Duchess of Sussex here. What to expect: plenty of clean lines, dreamy cream dresses, waist-cinching belts and sweet dainty jewelry pieces all with that Markle flair.