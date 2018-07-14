Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan have arrived at Wimbledon! The pair stepped out at the London tennis tournament together on Saturday, July 14, looking stylish as ever.

Though we’ve seen the duo out and about together since the royal wedding (the pair stood side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth II‘s Trooping the the Color celebration in June), the event marks their first solo outing without their significant others. Needless to say, both women came dressed to impress for the occasion: Scroll through to see the pics!