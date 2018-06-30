In the presence of greatness! Duchess Meghan was in good company cheering on husband Prince Harry at a polo match on Saturday, June 30 — she was joined by Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian!

The pals attended the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England to support the Duke of Sussex, who was competing alongside his big brother, Prince William. The royal siblings participated in the annual event to help raise money for their charities Sentebale and the Royal Foundation.

The event marked a year since Meghan made her first public appearance with Harry, when she attended the 2017 Audi Polo Challenge and was seen kissing her prince after the match in May 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex, 36, and Williams have been friends for a while. The athlete, 36, and Ohanian were in attendance at the former Suits star’s wedding to Prince Harry, 33, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19.

Williams later cleared up rumors that she had played beer pong at the nuptials, telling reporters, “Oh, there was no beer pong. I don’t even drink beer, and I don’t know where this story came out. It’s not even remotely true. And my friends are like, ‘What happened?’ I’m like, ‘There was no beer pong.’”