It turns out the rumors that Serena Williams crushed a round of beer pong at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s May 19 wedding reception are too good to be true.

“Oh, there was no beer pong,” the tennis pro, 36, clarified to reporters (via ESPN) after her win at the French Open on Tuesday, May 28. “I don’t even drink beer, and I don’t know where this story came out. It’s not even remotely true. And my friends are like, ‘What happened?’ I’m like, ‘There was no beer pong.’”

Williams said she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, had a “big laugh” about the reports. “I was looking at Alexis like, ‘Wait a minute, did we miss something?” she added.

The athlete and the Reddit cofounder, 35, attended the royal nuptials together at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in England. She looked stunning in a long-sleeved, blush-colored Versace gown with a matching fascinator, while he wore a traditional black morning coat. Later in the evening, they went to the nearby Frogmore House with about 200 other guests for the private evening reception.

Williams’ appearance at the ceremony came just a few days after she revealed that her father, Richard Williams, pulled out of her wedding via text message an hour before she married Ohanian in New Orleans in November.

“I know he was really excited,” she said on the May 16 episode of her HBO docuseries, Being Serena. “But then he wrote me and said, ‘Serena, I don’t want you to be mad at me, but I just can’t walk you down the aisle. I’m not myself anymore. I’m just too nervous.’ … If he doesn’t want to be up there in front of a lot of people, I completely understand.”

Similarly, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend her wedding because he underwent heart surgery earlier that week.

