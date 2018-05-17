Meghan Markle has broken her silence about her father, Thomas Markle. The royal-to-be officially announced on Thursday, May 17, that he will not be attendance when she marries Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” she said in a statement on Thursday, May 17. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

The Suits alum’s remarks come one day after Thomas successfully underwent heart surgery on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Thomas initially backed out of walking his daughter down the aisle when he appeared to get caught staging photos with the paparazzi. Meghan’s stepsister, Samantha Markle, took the blame saying that she thought it would benefit him and the royal family in a positive way. Thomas went on to tell TMZ that he suffered a heart attack days before the scandal.

Thomas later changed his mind, but ultimately said he couldn’t make the nuptials because of his operation.

An insider told Us Weekly that Meghan was “disturbed” by the staged photos and that Prince Harry was “super protective” over her during the difficult time.

Prince Harry and the former actress began dating in 2016 and got engaged in November 2017. After exchanging vows, they will celebrate with 600 guests before Prince Charles hosts a second more intimate gathering for 200 attendees at Frogmore House.

